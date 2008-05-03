February Sweeps Move to March
Nielsen is moving the February 2009 sweeps to March to avoid the "potential disruptions" from the switch to digital. It will begin testing ratings collection on digital-only stations in December 2008.
In a memo to clients last week, Nielsen also announced other plans to "ensure the accuracy of television-audience estimates throughout the DTV-transition period."
