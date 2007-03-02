February Sweeps Boost CBS NY Flagship
Thanks to a strong primetime lineup and the Super Bowl, CBS’ New York flagship WCBS finished the February sweeps as the No. 2 station in the nation’s top market. It was the first time the station got second place in a major (February, May, November) non-Olympic sweep period since November 1991.
The New York CBS station came in second behind WABC in sign-on to sign-off for total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. In primetime the station finished first in total viewers but second in the 18-49 demo with an average 3.8 rating.
Behind WABC and WCBS in sign-on to sign-off were WNBC, WNYW (FOX), WXTV (Univision), WPIX (CW), WNJU (Telemundo) and WWOR (My Network TV).
Univision’s fifth place was the highest ranking ever for a Spanish-language TV station in the New York DMA.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.