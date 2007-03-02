February Sweeps Boost CBS NY Flagship

Thanks to a strong primetime lineup and the Super Bowl, CBS’ New York flagship WCBS finished the February sweeps as the No. 2 station in the nation’s top market. It was the first time the station got second place in a major (February, May, November) non-Olympic sweep period since November 1991.

The New York CBS station came in second behind WABC in sign-on to sign-off for total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. In primetime the station finished first in total viewers but second in the 18-49 demo with an average 3.8 rating.

Behind WABC and WCBS in sign-on to sign-off were WNBC, WNYW (FOX), WXTV (Univision), WPIX (CW), WNJU (Telemundo) and WWOR (My Network TV).

Univision’s fifth place was the highest ranking ever for a Spanish-language TV station in the New York DMA.