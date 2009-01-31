February 2 - 6: OnMedia 2009, George Carlin, NAMIC Leadership Forum and More...

Monday, Feb. 2

OnMedia 2009 is on at the Ritz Carlton in Manhattan. Pairing up Silicon Valley titans with the advertising community, OnMedia's opening keynote comes from Draper Fisher Jurvetson Managing Director Tim Draper. Tim will not be pleased if you ask him if he's related to Don Draper. On the tube, the Beanpot hockey tourney, featuring the best in Bostonian college puckswatters, is on NESN at 5 p.m. ET, while Nickelodeon celebrates the Chinese New Year with the Ni Hao, Kai-lan special “Ladybug Festival” at 8. Speaking of festive occasions, RuPaul's Drag Race, which seeks out the freshest face in drag queen competitions, premieres on Logo at 10.

Tuesday, Feb. 3

It's Kids Night on Broadway in Manhattan, as the moppets get a pre-theater party at Madame Tussaud's before seeing a play on the house. Rosie O'Donnell serves as ambassador, and American Idol star Carrie Underwood joins the wax figures at Tussaud's. Farther uptown, Lewis Black, host of Root of All Evil on Comedy Central, discusses his anger issues at the 92nd Street Y. Speaking of zipping around to different Manhattan hotspots, Sony releases Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist on DVD. It stars former Arrested Development kid Michael Cera.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

OnMedia offers “We Love Our Online Video, But Show Us the Money,” moderated by WIT Strategy partner Mark Naples. On the topic of digging out ducats, the NAB hosts the Webcast “Selling in a Difficult Economy.” Indeed, in these dark days, it'd be nice to have a guy like George Carlin to offer a fresh perspective. We'll have to make do with George Carlin: The Mark Twain Prize on PBS stations nationwide. Finally, just when you think you've seen it all in reality TV, along comes The Exterminators, about a pest-abatement engineer who removes giant alligators, fearsome snakes and a pet-eating bobcat from people's homes. Exterminators debuts on A&E at 10:30.

Thursday, Feb. 5

NAMIC's Chapter Leadership Forum is on in Miami; the event is by invitation only. Speaking of chapter confabs, the Ohio Valley gang from the Society of Telecommunications Engineers holds a tech seminar at the Holiday Inn in Elyria, Ohio. Trilithic presents the Digital Service Analysis. Back in Gotham, the editors of The Huffington Post gather at the 92nd Street Y. Hopefully they'll shed light on Arianna Huffington's plans to further branch out into local media with her Web salon.

Friday, Feb. 6

Jockeys. Tiny folks in silk who sit atop 2,000-pound animals and, if The Simpsons is to be believed, live in underground elf lairs. Indulge your jockey obsession when Jockeys debuts on Animal Planet at 9. Speaking of heroic horseback endeavors, James Bond memorably rescued Kim Basinger's character from his steed in Never Say Never Again. See that, and the whole trove of 007 flicks, when Encore kicks off its Bond Unbound weekend marathon at 7. The fun starts with Dr. No, as Sean Connery's Bond ventures to Jamaica to chase down the evil doctor—and, of course, woo the fetching Honey Ryder.—Michael Malone