Feb. 23 - March 1: Golden Mike Gala, Rosie O'Donnell at Paley, 'Top Chef' Finale and More...

Monday, Feb. 23

The Broadcasters Foundation Golden Mike gala in NYC gets a little bit country with Martina McBride performing at the event, which honors Greater Media CEO Peter Smyth and the Bordes family; festivities kick off at 6 p.m. at the Waldorf-Astoria. Then storm out of the gala to be home in time for The Weather Channel's Tornado Week featuring five episodes from the Storm Stories series at 8 p.m. After, make sure you close the deal with the season finale of TNT’s The Closer at 9 p.m. For an extremely light end to the night, find out which girl or guy has inner beauty that matches his or her fake tans and plastic surgery, when ABC’s True Beauty names a winner at 10 p.m.



Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Paley Center has both coasts covered. It’s hosting the annual New York Gala at 6:30 p.m. at Cipriani. Ken Lowe, chairman and CEO of Scripps Network Interactive, and WPP chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell will be honored. Over on the West Coast, see a different, softer “view” of Rosie O’Donnell at the premiere of her new Lifetime movie America at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills, Calif., at 7 p.m. And consider this: Every monkey knows his place until he is pushed too far. Sounds like a pretty clear description of the American workforce, but it’s actually the tagline for Animal Planet’s new series Dark Days in Monkey City, premiering at 10 p.m.



Wednesday, Feb. 25

The remake of the 1980s series Knight Rider has its season finale at 8 p.m. on NBC. The jury’s still out whether KITT will be in the impound lot next season or be able to come out for another ride. But someone else is hitting the road: Judy Collins. The singer joins NY1’s Budd Mishkin at the 92nd Street Y in NYC at 8 p.m. to discuss her new album and career. And later, the knives come out as chefs battle to become Top Chef in the Bravo show’s fifth-season finale at 10 p.m.



Thursday, Feb. 26

There's no need for protective clothing at the chemical-free screening of the second season premiere of AMC's Breaking Bad at 6:15 p.m. at the Arclight in Hollywood, Calif. Tickets to 33 Variations and dinner at The Modern—$400. A William Wegman photo—$6,000. Lunch with silver-haired CNN anchor Anderson Cooper—priceless, according to the Bailey House Auction Website. Put your in bid for lunch with Cooper and a variety of other items at the 21st annual auction benefiting HIV/AIDS. It’s hosted by Simon Doonan and Tim Gunn, and it kicks off in NYC at 7 p.m.



Friday, Feb. 27

Geeks rejoice! The WonderCon convention begins in San Francisco with a panel for Fox’s new animated series Sit Down, Shut Up at 1 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 28

James Gandolfini knows a thing or two about carnage from his Sopranos days. Now see everyone’s favorite family man in a preview showing of God of Carnage on Broadway at the Jacobs Theater in Gotham.



Sunday, March 1

Hearing Donald Trump say, “You’re fired!” is even better when he’s saying it to a celebrity, especially one like contestant Joan Rivers. Catch the season premiere of The Celebrity Apprentice on NBC at 9 p.m.