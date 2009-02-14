Feb. 16 - 22: DIY Makeover Week, British Mistresses, Oscars and More...

Monday, Feb. 16

It’s Presidents Day! If you have the day off, try tackling some home improvement projects with the help ofDIY Network’s Smart Money Makeover Week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. If the kids are home from school and you’re seeking some quiet time, do what all good parenting books would suggest and plop them down in front of the TV for Nickelodeon’s musical-infused movie Spectacular! premiering at 8 p.m. After you’ve retiled your bathroom, wind down with Chelsea Lately at its new earlier time at 11 p.m. on E! Or if you’re in the mood for some high-definition viewing, check out films, classic TV shows and original fare on Ion as it launches in HD.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Get a glimpse into the causes of our current economic crisis and how the government responded in a special Frontline presentation, “Inside the Meltdown,” airing at 9 p.m. on PBS. If all that economic talk has you feeling down, nothing could be more uplifting than watching a group of over-tanned, Botoxed, gossipy gals spend money and drink cocktails in the season finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County at 10 p.m. on Bravo. And don’t forget to update those calendars—the DTV transition has changed from today to June 12.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

The HBO Theater in NYC will play host to a noon preview of its sports documentary Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina, exploring one of the biggest rivalries in college basketball. For even more rivalry and drama, tune in to TVLand, as it brings together old friends and enemies in the latest installment of High School Reunion at 10 p.m. You don’t need a hall pass to check out CNN’s globetrotting correspondent Christiane Amanpour and Muslim reformer Irshad Manji discussing moral courage in journalism, politics, religion and beyond at Gotham’s 92nd Street Y at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 19

Domestic goddess and media mogul Martha Stewart will be at the 92nd Street Y at 8 p.m. for the Captains of Industry event moderated by Stephen J. Adler. As Martha would say, “It’s a good thing.” Self-proclaimed D-list celebrity Kathy Griffin probably thinks it’s a good thing that she’s still in the public eye. The fiery comedian will be at the WaMu Theater in NYC at 8 p.m. Both Stewart and Griffin have regrets from their past that they can’t change, but the main character in SoapNet’s new series Being Erica can do just that. See Erica re-live regrets from her past to make positive changes in the present at 10 p.m.

Friday Feb. 20

For a Sex and the City fix with a twist and a different city, tune in at 8 p.m. to BBC America’s newest show Mistresses, about the exploits of four friends who all have one thing in common—infidelity. If you suspect your lover is straying, you may need a detective with the skills of Adrian Monk. Check out Monk’s seventh-season finale on USA at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21

Get in the awards season spirit with the Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by actor/comedian Steve Coogan, on IFC at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22

Roll out the red carpet and check out what Hollywood’s biggest names in film are wearing and saying during E!’s coverage of the Oscar arrivals at the Kodak Theatre, starting at 6 p.m. Later, see who wins and loses during the broadcast of the 81st Academy Awards, hosted by Hugh Jackman, on ABC at 8 p.m. Hopefully, his hosting job goes over better with the crowd than his bomb Australia.