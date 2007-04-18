FearNet Website Expands For User Content

FearNet, the horror VOD channel and Website joint-owned by Comcast, Sony Pictures Television, and Lionsgate, announced the expansion of its social-networking capabilities April 18.

Seeking to further integrate FearNet.com’s 50,000 registered users the site has expanded the amount that users can interact with each other online. It has also added an exclusive production blog from film director Darren Lynn Bousman from the set of Saw IV as well as a user-generated content area for members to post video, audio and text which they would like to share. The announcement comes on the heels of other high profile networks like NBC adding social networking capabilities to their sites.

FearNet launched last Halloween with over 200 titles available on demand and for rent on the channels Website.

The user-generated capabilities of the site are powered by Neighborhood America.