FEARnet Moving To Los Angeles

FEARnet, the Comcast-owned multiplatform horror network, is relocating from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, and is joining the Comcast Entertainment Group. The Comcast Entertainment Group manages a number of networks, including E!, Style Network and G4.

According to a Comcast spokesperson, the move to LA was made to maximize resources and to bring it closer to its entertainment partners, such as Sam Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures.

“This move to Los Angeles will enable the network to take advantage of new opportunities to grow content, distribution and advertising,” said Comcast Programming Group president Jeff Shell, announcing the move. “FEARnet will benefit from being closer to our partners and our West-coast based networks under Ted Harbert, who has a remarkable track record of growing successful entertainment brands.”

FEARnet is a joint venture between Comcast, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Television.