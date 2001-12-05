Fear returns at Link 's expense
NBC is bringing back Fear Factor Jan. 7, and the network is taking
away one of The Weakest Link's two weekly telecasts to do so.
Fear Factor will air Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST/PST, replacing
Weakest Link in January.
Weakest Link will continue to air Sunday nights, and NBC's syndication
division is bringing the game show out in daytime next month, as well.
Fear Factor made its debut this past summer on NBC, and it was the
highest-rated show on any network during the summer months.
