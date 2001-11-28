Fear fuels ratings fight

Fear swung the tight sweeps race to win the 18-49 vote in NBC's favor on

Tuesday night, a celebrity version of reality show Fear Factor, that

is.

The novelty edition of the novelty show that features contestants performing

repulsive stunts for prizes looked like a runaway hit Tuesday.

It pulled an average of 16.5 million viewers and more than 18 million in its

last half hour along with 7.2 rating, 19 share in Nielsen fast national numbers.

That surpassed Fear Factor previous ratings high of 7.1 last

summer.

It's been in the doldrums since then.

NBC's old reliable Frasier followed with 17.6 million viewers and a

7.7/18.

Scrubs held some of those eyeballs, drawing 12.9 million viewers and

a 6.2/15.

Fear Factor undoubtedly dampened results for a new episode of

That `70s Show, which drew 9.1 million viewers and a 4.9/13, as Fox

hoped to make headway toward winning the 18-49 crown.

But NBC edged ahead in that contest, averaging a 6.0 rating among 18-49ers to

Fox's 4.6.

Fox had held a one-tenth-point lead, with both hovering around 5.0 coming

into the night.

Fox's 24 ran out of gas against CBS, well on its way to a total viewer sweeps

win, won in total viewers on Tuesday, averaging 15 million to NBC's 14 million

and ABC's 11 million.

CBS's JAG led its Tuesday parade with 16.1 million viewers.

Rookie legal drama The Guardian followed with 13.1 million viewers,

and Judging Amy wrapped the night with 15.7 million viewers.

ABC's rookie legal entry Philly drew 10.1 million viewers against

Amy.

ABC's high scorer was NYPD Blue, with 13.6 million takers and a

5.2/12. - Richard Tedesco