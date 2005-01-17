Fear Factor, the Thrill Ride

NBC Universal will create a Fear Factor attraction at its Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando and Hollywood, according to a Forbes report.

The company says it will pit theme park guests against one another, say a group of six performing stunts in front of an audience of about 1,800 others in a theater. The stunts will be similar to the show, though no bug eating, according to NBC.

NBC Universal Television Group head Jeff Zucker said the move made since because he has always looked at the show as a TV thrill ride.