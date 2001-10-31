Fear Factor returns for sweeps

Fear Factor is coming back on NBC's schedule for the November sweeps.

The network has scheduled a special celebrity edition of the reality series that will air on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Celebrities lined up for the special include Donny Osmond, David Hasselhoff and WWF's Chyna.

The celebrity edition wasn't supposed to air until January when Fear Factor was scheduled to return, but NBC executives opted to use it as a sweeps stunt instead.

- Joe Schlosser