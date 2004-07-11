Fear Factor: Retirement-Home Edition

A retirement center in Asheboro, N.C., will raise money by downing crickets in its own version of NBC’s Fear Factor July 24. Proceeds benefit an Alzheimer’s charity.

Contestants will extract night crawlers from baking flour with their mouths, putt golf balls into bedpans, and eat pizza drizzled with honey and live crickets.

Fear not: The fragile residents of Cross Road Retirement Home aren’t participants. Instead, about a dozen of the home’s certified nursing assistants (CNAs) will vie for a $100 prize. Most are Fear Factor fans, says David Schwartz, director of the home’s Alzheimer’s Care Center. Show spokesman Bob Meyer says NBC can’t endorse the event because of safety concerns but doesn’t object.

“We’re not like some companies,” he says. “We’re not going to go after a charity.”



Cross Road has taken safety precautions, and the event has created local buzz. And the CNAs? “They want the 100 bucks,” says Schwartz, “especially when you consider what a CNA makes.”