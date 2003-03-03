Fear Factor hits the road
If you think airline food is bad, imagine what they serve on the Fear
Factor bus.
The NBC reality show continues its nationwide casting search with a stop at
Gold's Gym in Falls Church, Va., March 5.
A mobile casting studio left Los Angeles Feb. 21 on the "Identity Fear Factor
Casting Tour," a four-week, 22-city tour plugging both the show and Columbia
Pictures thriller Identity.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.