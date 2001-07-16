Fear Factor flags on lackluster Sunday

A special repeat edition of NBC's Fear Factor reality series didn't spark much viewer response on another rerun Sunday, as CBS and Fox topped the charts.

The retread from the series that forces contestants to confront their deepest fears drew a 2.3 rating, 9 share among adults 18-49 with 5.2 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. CBS's 60 Minutes easily won the time slot with 11.2 million viewers, helping CBS to a win in total viewers. Fox narrowly won the night among 18-49ers, as a Simpsons rerun led the way with a 3.5/12.

Meanwhile, ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 12.7 million viewers as the night's biggest draw.

- Richard Tedesco