Fear Factor drives NBC streak
NBC kept its streak alive in the weekly adults 18-through-49 race, while ABC
took the crown for most viewers.
NBC made it 15 straight weeks as the top network in adults 18 through 49,
riding reality show Fear Factor to a 3.4 rating for the week of July 23
through 29, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Fear Factor was the week's highest-rated show (6.8 rating/21 share in
adults 18 through 49) and most watched (14.1 million viewers). It was the third
week in a row Fear Factor has attained its best-ever ratings.
In the total-viewers race, ABC topped NBC by more than 500,000 viewers with
an 8.5 million-viewer average. NBC finished second with 7.95 million, and CBS
was third with a 7.94 million average.
