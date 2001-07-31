Fear Factor drives NBC streak

NBC kept its streak alive in the weekly adults 18-through-49 race, while ABC

took the crown for most viewers.

NBC made it 15 straight weeks as the top network in adults 18 through 49,

riding reality show Fear Factor to a 3.4 rating for the week of July 23

through 29, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fear Factor was the week's highest-rated show (6.8 rating/21 share in

adults 18 through 49) and most watched (14.1 million viewers). It was the third

week in a row Fear Factor has attained its best-ever ratings.

In the total-viewers race, ABC topped NBC by more than 500,000 viewers with

an 8.5 million-viewer average. NBC finished second with 7.95 million, and CBS

was third with a 7.94 million average.