'Fear Clinic' Webisodes Launching In October

Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger) and Kane Hodder (Jason Vorhees) of slasher (and chopper and stabber) film fame will be teamed in a new series of Webisodes from online VOD service FEARnet.

The series, Fear Clinic, launches in October around its annual Halloween Scare-a-thon.

The series features Englund as a maniacal doctor who tries to cure people of their worst fears by subjecting them to them.

Joining Englund onscreen will be Vorhees as well as Danielle Harris from Rob Zombie's Halloween.

Special and undoubtedly squeamish effects will come from Robert Hall's Almost Human (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Hall is directing the series.

FEARnet VOD is available on systems owned by Comcast, Cox, Verizon FiOS, AT&T, Bresnan, and Insight.