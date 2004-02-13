FDA Wants Reform of Medical-Device Ads
Hearing aids and other medical devices may fall under the same broadcast-advertising standards as pharmaceuticals.
Under a proposal by the Food and Drug Administration, advertisers would be encouraged to disclose the most serious and common risks associated with a device and give a toll-free number for receiving more detailed information by phone, mail, or the Web.
The proposal coincided with suggested revisions to pharmaceutical print ads. The FDA wants to replace the small-print list of all a drug’s risks with less-comprehensive but more consumer-friendly risk notices.
Similar revisions to broadcast prescription drug ads are being considered.
