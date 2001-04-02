FDA reviews drug ads
Facing concerns that patient demand for prescription drugs is needlessly raising the cost of health care, the Food and Drug Administration will begin a long-planned review of the impact of drug ads on TV, the agency announced this week. The aim is to evaluate guidelines established in 1997, when the FDA loosened restrictions for prescription-drug ads. Comments on the design of surveys being created for doctors and patients are due at the FDA May 18.
