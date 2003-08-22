FCC's telephone-dereg rules finally unveiled
As expected, competing broadband providers can no longer force regional
telephone monopolies to lease access for digital-subscriber-line broadband service, according to the
long-awaited text of telephone deregulation released by the Federal Communications Commission.
The rules, certain to be appealed, were approved in February after GOP
commissioner Kevin Martin convinced the two agency
Democrats to outvote Republican chairman Michael Powell.
