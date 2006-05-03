FCC's Tate Names New Assistant
Susan Fisenne, staff assistant to FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, is moving a few doors down.
Fisenne, who has been with Martin's staff since June of last year, will move to the office of new commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate as confidential assistant.
Tate announced the hire at the commission's monthly meeting Wednesday.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.