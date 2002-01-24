FCC's Powell to undergo more tests
A lingering illness continues to bedevil Federal Communications Commission chairman
Michael Powell, who
remained at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Md., for a second day of tests
Thursday.
An undiagnosed illness has forced Powell to cancel engagements over the past
three weeks, and he is in the process of canceling scheduled appearances for next
week.
Powell's illness initially forced him to cancel a Jan. 8 question-and-answer session at
the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. After returning home and heading the
FCC's Jan. 17 open meeting, Powell felt too weak to return to Las Vegas for
an appearance at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' show.
Powell's doctors initially assumed that the illness was food poisoning, but other
causes are now being considered.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.