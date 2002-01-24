FCC's Powell to undergo more tests

A lingering illness continues to bedevil Federal Communications Commission chairman

Michael Powell, who

remained at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Md., for a second day of tests

Thursday.

An undiagnosed illness has forced Powell to cancel engagements over the past

three weeks, and he is in the process of canceling scheduled appearances for next

week.

Powell's illness initially forced him to cancel a Jan. 8 question-and-answer session at

the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. After returning home and heading the

FCC's Jan. 17 open meeting, Powell felt too weak to return to Las Vegas for

an appearance at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' show.

Powell's doctors initially assumed that the illness was food poisoning, but other

causes are now being considered.