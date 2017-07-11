FCC's Pai Names Tina Pelkey New Press Secretary

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has named Tina Pelkey press secretary for the FCC.

She will report to the director of the Office of Media Relations, Brian Hart.

Pelkey—onetime press secretary to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)—has more recently been senior VP at Black Rock Group. Before that she was with Weber Shandwick public relations and DCI Group.

“Tina brings to the job a wealth of media relations experience, a tremendous work ethic, and a lot of energy,” said Pai. “I look forward to working with Tina as a key part of our team. And it goes without saying that it’s nice having another Kansan at the Commission.” Pelkey is a native of Lenexa, Kan., and a graduate of the University of Kansas.

Previous chairman Tom Wheeler’s press secretary, Kim Hart, left last fall.