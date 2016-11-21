FCC Press Secretary Kim Hart Exiting

Kim Hart, press secretary to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, is exiting to join a new unnamed and unlaunched media venture from Politico cofounders Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz.

She will start Dec. 5 as technology editor.

Wheeler has not said when he is exiting, but it is expected to be by Jan. 20, when a new President is sworn in. Hart's last day is Dec. 2.

Hart joined the FCC in 2014 from Neustar, where she had been head of media relations.

Hart is a former reporter and editor with Politico (she left in 2012), so it will be a reunion with her former boss.

Hart's resume also includes The Hill (Hillicon Valley) and The Washington Post.

Her experience as a former journalist covering tech and policy, plus her stint with a public company, should make her a good fit for covering the intersection of Silicon Valley and public policy, which is intersecting more and more these days.