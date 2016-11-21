FCC Press Secretary Kim Hart Exiting
Kim Hart, press secretary to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, is exiting to join a new unnamed and unlaunched media venture from Politico cofounders Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz.
She will start Dec. 5 as technology editor.
Wheeler has not said when he is exiting, but it is expected to be by Jan. 20, when a new President is sworn in. Hart's last day is Dec. 2.
Hart joined the FCC in 2014 from Neustar, where she had been head of media relations.
Hart is a former reporter and editor with Politico (she left in 2012), so it will be a reunion with her former boss.
Hart's resume also includes The Hill (Hillicon Valley) and The Washington Post.
Her experience as a former journalist covering tech and policy, plus her stint with a public company, should make her a good fit for covering the intersection of Silicon Valley and public policy, which is intersecting more and more these days.
