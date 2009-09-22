FCC's Next Meeting Devoted to Broadband Plan

The FCC says its next public meeting will be Sept. 29 and will be devoted to the National Broadband Plan, or more specifically "presentations on the status of the Commission’s processes for development of" that plan, which is due to Congress Feb. 17.



The majority of FCC meetings this year have been devoted to, or featured, various updates on ongoing issues, including on the DTV transition, and most recently the broadband plan and FCC reform.



The October meeting is scheduled to break the mold with a major network neutrality initiative that has Washington abuzz this week.