FCC’s Martin to Speak at NAB Radio Show

Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin will travel to his native North Carolina to speak at an FCC breakfast Sept. 27 at the National Association of Broadcasters' Radio Show in Charlotte, according to the NAB.

"Chairman Martin has demonstrated unwavering commitment to public service and has a deep understanding and appreciation for the value of local broadcasting," NAB president David K. Rehr said in announcing Martin's appearance. "We are delighted that he will be returning to his native North Carolina to share his thoughts on the future of radio."

The chairman had been scheduled to speak at the NAB convention in Las Vegas back in April, but he remained in Washington, D.C., to prepare testimony for a Hill hearing.