FCC's Martin Names Legislative Director
FCC Chairman Kevin Martin wants to make sure that no legislative issue is left behind.
Martin Monday named Kevin Washington director of the office of legislative affairs.
Most recently, Washington was deputy director of the Department of Education's No Child Left Behind office of communications and outreach.
