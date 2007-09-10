FCC's Martin to Help Open NTIA DTV Expo

Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin will be one of the headliners, and the FCC one of the participants, at the National Telecommunications & Information Administration's DTV Transition Expo Sept. 25.





Martin will join NTIA chief John Kneuer to deliver opening remarks at the four-hour event.

FCC commissioner Michael Copps will be in attendance,at the NTIA Expo according to the agenda released Monday, as will the heads of three of the chief association members of the DTV Coalition.

The public will get to check out the DTV-to-analog converter boxes the NTIA is charged with getting into the hands of viewers who need them, as well as the chance to ask questions of the policymakers and industry representatives in attendance.

Also weighing in with progress reports on DTV education will be representatives of AARP, the American Library Association and RadioShack.



The FCC is planning its own DTV education public forum the following day (Sept. 26).