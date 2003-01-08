FCC's Martin, Copps to attend Forum

Federal Communications Commission members Kevin Martin and Michael Copps will

be a part of the National Association for Television Programming Executives' Family Programming Forum in New Orleans Wednesday, Jan.

22, NATPE said Wednesday.

Martin, Copps and House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin

(R-La.) are the top Washington regulators participating in NATPE this year.

Other participants in the Family Programming Forum will be moderator Carole

Lieberman, media psychiatrist and television and radio personality; David

Balsinger, vice president and senior producer of Grizzly Adams Productions; Jim

McCleary, CEO of MainStreet Entertainment Inc.; Lawrence Meli, president and chief operating officer of

GoodLife TV Network; and Nikki Silver, co-president and co-executive producer of

RCN Entertainment.

The forum will be sponsored by MainStreet.

In other NATPE-related announcements, George Gray, host of NBC Enterprises'

The Weakest Link, will emcee NATPE's "7th Annual Pitch Me!

Competition."

The competition, sponsored by RealNetworks Inc., will take place Tuesday, Jan.

21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the La Louisiane Ballroom at the Morial

Convention Center.

The winner will receive a free one-year membership to NATPE and three

Hollywood pitch meetings.