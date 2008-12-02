FCC's Kevin Martin Officially Schedules Press Conference For Dec. 3

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has officially scheduled a press conference for Wednesday to brief reporters on items he wants to put on the agenda for the FCC's Dec.18 monthly meeting.

Agenda items are expected to include ones on program access, a new digital translator service to fill in gaps in DTV service, proposed fines for cable and other multichannel video providers for failing to meet DTV education deadlines, and a free broadband access proposal tied to an advanced wireless services spectrum auction.

The Dec. 18 meeting is likely Martin's second to last as chairman.