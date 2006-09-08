FCC's First Ownership Meeting Slated for L.A.

The FCC says it will hold the first public hearing on its rewrite of media ownership rules in Los Angeles Tuesday, Oct. 3.



The commission majority said it would hold six such hearings in different geographic locations as it collects comments on how to rewrite and/or better justify the rules that didn't pass muster with a federal court.



Among the topics of discussion will be the impact of the rules on localism, minorities, independent and religious programming, and family-friendly fare.



All the FCC commissioners are expected to attend the public hearing, which is also expected to be streamed over the Internet.



Separately, the two Democratic commissioners have already attended three town meetings on media ownership, including one this week in Milwaukee, organized by anti-big media activists.

