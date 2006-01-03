FCC's Copps, Tate Sworn In

New Republican FCC Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate and Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps were sworn in by Chairman Kevin Martin Tueday as FCC commissioners.

Copps was renominated to a second term ending in 2010, while Tate is filling out the term of former Chairman Michael Powell, which extends until 2007.

The FCC continues to be at a 2-2 poltical tie, with the Bush Administration yet to propose a nominee for the vacant Republican seat of Kathleen Abernathy, who exited last month after saying for months she was ready to exit.

Tate vowed to be "the voice of families and consumers," and to be a uniter.

Copps sounded a collegial note as well, saying: "I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the Commission, with the Congress, and with all other stakeholders to help bring the most advanced, accessible, and cost-effective communications system in the world to all American consumers.”

