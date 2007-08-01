FCC's Adelstein Names New Legal Advisor

FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein has named a new senior legal adviser.

Scott Bergman, who has advised the commissioner on such matters as broadband and disability issues since 2003, will replace Barry Ohlson, who "has decided to begin considering other opportunities outside the Commission," said Adelstein's office in a statement.

Bergman joined the commission in 1996 and has been an attorney adviser in the industry analysis division, among other postings.

Adelstein this week took issue with the FCC's analysis of the media industry, calling just-released media ownership studies a "bucket of ice water" on his hopes for an open media ownership review process.