FCC's Adelstein Confirmed

Federal Communications Commission member Jonathan Adelstein was approved for a second term late Saturday night as Congress wrapped up work before leaving Washington for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Adelstein, 42, is entitled to stay on the commission through June 2008. Adelstein's first term expired June 2003, but he was allowed to remain until either a replacement was named or until the end of the current Congress.

Senate Democrats' request for his confirmation had been pending at the White House since February 2003 but was stalled because of a dispute between President Bush and Adelstein's chief sponsor, Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle.



The South Dakota lawmaker angered the White House by organizing filibusters that blocked many of the President's judicial appointments. When South Dakotans voted Daschle out of office, the White House felt no need to continue blocking Adelstein.