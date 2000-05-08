The FCC will accept applications from non-commercial organizations seeking to establish low-power radio stations in Alaska, California, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Mariana Islands, Maryland, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Uta

The FCC will accept applications from non-commercial organizations seeking to establish low-power radio stations in Alaska, California, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Mariana Islands, Maryland, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Utah from May 30 through June 5. It will accept applications for channel changes and other major alterations to Class A low-power TV stations from July 31 through Aug. 4. Applications for construction permits and major changes to conventional low-power TV station and translators will be accepted as well.