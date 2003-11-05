FCC Wants More Retrans Info from News Corp.

The FCC is asking News Corp. to spell out whether the company retains rights to negotiate cable or satellite retransmission consent agreements on behalf of any Fox affiliates in addition to its O&Os.

In a third round of questions pertaining to the company’s bid to acquire control of DirecTV, the FCC Monday also asked whether News Corp. ever negotiated retransmission agreements on behalf of affiliates or whether it ever asked or required Fox affiliates to demand carriage of non-broadcast programming by a cable or satellite company as compensation for carrying their stations. Although News Corp. is not known to be engaging in the practice currently, the company did rely on affiliates’ retransmission consent leverage to launch FX in 1993.