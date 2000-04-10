The FCC wants to make permanent a rule requiring TV broadcasters to file reports annually that detail their childrens educational and informational programming practices.
The FCC wants to make permanent a rule requiring TV broadcasters to file reports annually that detail their children's educational and informational programming practices. The current reporting requirement, in effect since 1998, expires this year. As an alternative, the FCC requested public input on requiring stations to file reports quarterly via the agency's electronic filing system. Comments are due June 12; replies, July 12.
