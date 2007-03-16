FCC Waives Fine Against TV Station in Arizona

The FCC reduced, then waived, a $10,000 fine against KCFG TV Flagstaff, Arizona (parent KM TV) for failing to keep adequate records on commercial limits in kids TV programming.



The FCC proposed a $10,000 fine in March 2006, but agreed on Friday to reduce the fine to $8,000, citing the station's argument that it had "a history of overall compliance with the Commission’s rules."



But the station won't even have to pay that becuase it can't afford it, the FCC said Friday. Instead, the FCC has "admonished KM TV for its willful and repeated violation."



The commission has been cracking down on stations for failure to keep complete records on its children's TV programming.

