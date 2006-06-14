FCC To Vote on Multicasting, Ownership Re-Start

Granting broadcasters digital multicast must-carry and restarting the ownership regulation rewrite process are both on the agenda for the FCC's June 21 meeting.

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin wants to reverse two previous FCC decisions and require cable to carry all of a broadcaster's free digital multicast channels, not just a single duplication of its analog channel.

It will also vote on beginning a fresh look at deregulatory ownership rules remanded by a federal appeals court for better justification.

The chairmen of the House Energy & Commerce Committee and House Telecommunications subcommittee both wrote Martin asking him not to reconsider multicast must-carry, saying the FCC was right the first time about congressional intent and that to reverse course would be usurping Congress' authority.