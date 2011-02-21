FCC Vetting Complaint Against Fox Over WWOR

The FCC's Media Bureau says it is investigating allegations

against Fox's WWOR Secaucus, N.J., that Fox made either inaccurate or

incomplete statements about the staffing of the station.

Groups challenging Fox's license had complained

back in December, following up on complaints earlier in the year. Those groups

argue that Fox did not inform the FCC of various material changes to the

stations, as required, including that after "most" of WWOR-TV's

operations were relocated to New York City in 2008 and 2009, its staff, news

and public affairs programming were all cut, including one of those public

affairs shows and the move of its 10 p.m. news to 11 p.m. and cutting it to a

half-hour.



They say that Fox continued to talk about pre-cut newscasts and staffers in

presentations to the FCC after those cutbacks. Fox has said that those

presentations were describing the license term in question.

Fox declined comment on the issue back in December, but has

said that it did not misrepresent material facts, according to the FCC,

and says that it had "neither the motive nor intention to deceive the

Commission."

"We look forward to responding to the FCC's inquiry, and we

are confident that upon review of all facts and applicable law, the FCC will

recognize that these unwarranted claims hold no merit," said a Fox

Stations spokesperson.