FCC vet Chessen joins RespondTV

Rick Chessen, former mass media and cable adviser to FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani, is now vice president of policy for RespondTV, a San Francisco company that provides interactive TV services to local stations, cable operators and advertisers.

With interactive shopping a key feature of RespondTV, one of Chessen's first major duties will be to lead the company's efforts on privacy regulation. "We want to be out front on this and responsively give customers what they need to feel comfortable using our services," Chessen said.

Chessen held various FCC staff positions over the past 10 years.