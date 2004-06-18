FCC Ups Indecency Fines
The FCC Friday hiked the maximum amount it can ding broadcasters for a single indecency violation or other transgression of FCC rules to $32,500. The adjustment was made to account for inflation.
Previously the fine was $27,500 and had not been altered since September 2000.
The maximum fine for repeated occurrences of the same violation was also raised to $325,000 from $275,000.
