FCC Upholds WKRK-FM Fine

Infinity’s WKRK-FM Detroit was ordered by the FCC yesterday to pony up $27,500 for a January 2002 call-in show in which callers were asked to give nicknames for explicit and extreme sex acts.

The fine was proposed in April. Commissioner Michael Copps dissented with yesterday’s decision, saying the violation of indecency rules was so blatant that a hearing to revoke WKRK-FM’s licenses was warranted.