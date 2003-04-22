FCC upholds ruling against KTCM(FM)

A $39,000 fine against KTCM(FM) Kingman, Kan., for failing to comply with a

host of safety and operational requirements was upheld Tuesday by the Federal

Communications Commission.

The agency is also investigating whether further sanctions are warranted,

including revocation of the station's license.

Maria Salazar, owner of the station, was ordered to pay the fine after the

FCC found the antenna at an unauthorized location without proper lighting.

The station also failed to install Emergency Alert System equipment, to maintain

a main studio or keep a public-inspection file.

Salazar has not responded to a notice of apparent liability for the fine

issued in July.