FCC upholds ruling against KTCM(FM)
A $39,000 fine against KTCM(FM) Kingman, Kan., for failing to comply with a
host of safety and operational requirements was upheld Tuesday by the Federal
Communications Commission.
The agency is also investigating whether further sanctions are warranted,
including revocation of the station's license.
Maria Salazar, owner of the station, was ordered to pay the fine after the
FCC found the antenna at an unauthorized location without proper lighting.
The station also failed to install Emergency Alert System equipment, to maintain
a main studio or keep a public-inspection file.
Salazar has not responded to a notice of apparent liability for the fine
issued in July.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.