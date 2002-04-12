FCC upholds June 19 channel auction

The Federal Communications Commission Thursday refused a cellular-industry

request to delay the scheduled June 19 auction of spectrum now used for TV

channels 52 through 69.

The Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association had asked the FCC

to delay the bidding for a sixth time. The CTIA said the bidding should be

delayed because the date for clearing the spectrum remains uncertain.

Broadcasters now using the frequencies are not obligated to vacate until 85

percent of their markets' homes are equipped to receive digital-TV signals. The

CTIA said such an open-ended handoff deadline will depress bids for the

spectrum.

The FCC noted, however, that Congress requires it to turn over auction

proceeds by September.

Despite being aware of the potential for low bids, lawmakers have not moved

the deadline, nor have they imposed tougher clearance rules on broadcasters.

Furthermore, the commission said, it has set a $2.6 billion floor for

proceeds from the bidding for channels 60 through 69. If total receipts come in

lower, the auction will be nullified and rescheduled.

The floor for separate, but simultaneous, bidding on channels 52 through 59

has not yet been set.

Companies seeking to participate in the June 19 sale must submit applications

by May 8.

Broadcasters with stations on the 700-megahertz band said the wireless

companies expected to bid for the spectrum are less concerned about the

government's proceeds than their own.

The CTIA's members opposed an FCC plan to let broadcasters negotiate

lucrative buyout deals in return for exiting the channels prior to the end of

the digital-TV transition.