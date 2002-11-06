FCC upholds $133K fine vs. La. system

A $133,000 fine against Callais Cablevision in Grand Isle, La., for excessive

signal leakage and failure to install emergency-alert equipment was upheld by

the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday.

A Federal Aviation Administration facility in Grand Isle has filed repeated

interference complaints against Callais.

Subsequent investigations by the FCC's New Orleans field office discovered

signal leaks at numerous locations on the system's cable plant and inadequate

interference safeguards at the system's headend. The investigation also

discovered that emergency-alert-system equipment had not been installed.

Callais blamed the problems on salt-air corrosion and consumers, but the

commission found that neither cause would mitigate the company's obligation to

fix problems.