FCC upholds $133K fine vs. La. system
A $133,000 fine against Callais Cablevision in Grand Isle, La., for excessive
signal leakage and failure to install emergency-alert equipment was upheld by
the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday.
A Federal Aviation Administration facility in Grand Isle has filed repeated
interference complaints against Callais.
Subsequent investigations by the FCC's New Orleans field office discovered
signal leaks at numerous locations on the system's cable plant and inadequate
interference safeguards at the system's headend. The investigation also
discovered that emergency-alert-system equipment had not been installed.
Callais blamed the problems on salt-air corrosion and consumers, but the
commission found that neither cause would mitigate the company's obligation to
fix problems.
