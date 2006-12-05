FCC Unveils Nashville Media Brass

The FCC has named the panelists for its Dec. 11 media ownership hearing in Nashville. They range from singers Naomi Judd and Porter Wagoner, to television and radio executives like Deborah McDermott of Young Broadcasting, to academics and consumer activists.



The hearing, the second of a half dozen the FCC says it will hold as it takes a new look at its media ownership rules, will be divided into two panels moderated by former FCC Commissioner Henry Rivera.



First up will be a panel on music industry issues featuring singers, songwriters and academics. Members of the second panel, which will focus on issues affecting broadcasters and independent programmers, will include McDermott; Bob D'Andrea, president of the Christian Television Network; Elden Hale, senior VP, Meredith Broadcasting Group and GM of Nashville; and Gene Kimmelman of Consumer Union



