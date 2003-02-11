FCC to unveil ENG-comp plan in fall

The details of compensation that broadcasters will be entitled to for

relinquishing backhaul spectrum to satellite-communications companies will be

unveiled by the Federal Communications Commission before Sept. 6, when mandatory

negotiations between the two industries expires.

The FCC announced its intentions Tuesday in a ruling that also added usage

flexibility to portions of several frequency bands currently used by

mobile-satellite services.

Backhaul, or electronic-newsgathering spectrum, is located on the 2-gigahertz

spectrum and is used to transmit news and sports from remote locations back to

studios.

The FCC is forcing broadcasters to eventually relinquish 35 megahertz on band

and shrinking the size of ENG channels.

Broadcasters are entitled to compensation if they have to buy new equipment

to accommodate new users, but negotiations over specifics have dragged on since

summer 2000.