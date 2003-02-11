FCC to unveil ENG-comp plan in fall
The details of compensation that broadcasters will be entitled to for
relinquishing backhaul spectrum to satellite-communications companies will be
unveiled by the Federal Communications Commission before Sept. 6, when mandatory
negotiations between the two industries expires.
The FCC announced its intentions Tuesday in a ruling that also added usage
flexibility to portions of several frequency bands currently used by
mobile-satellite services.
Backhaul, or electronic-newsgathering spectrum, is located on the 2-gigahertz
spectrum and is used to transmit news and sports from remote locations back to
studios.
The FCC is forcing broadcasters to eventually relinquish 35 megahertz on band
and shrinking the size of ENG channels.
Broadcasters are entitled to compensation if they have to buy new equipment
to accommodate new users, but negotiations over specifics have dragged on since
summer 2000.
