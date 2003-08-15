FCC unfreezes station transfers
The Federal Communications Commission has lifted the freeze on
applications for transfers of broadcast-station licenses and construction
permits.
That news came Friday with the announcement of the approval by the Office of Management and Budget of new forms for three categories: CP construction permits, CP transfers and station transfers.
With publication of the OMB's approval in the Federal
Register Thursday, the new transfer forms are official. They are available
immediately, and they can be accessed online at http://www.fcc.gov/mb/elecfile.html
.
All old forms are now unusable, and electronic filing is
mandatory.
