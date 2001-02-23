FCC turns out for NAB

As the FCC Chairman does each year, Michael Powell will speak at his first Chairman's Breakfast at the NAB annual convention this April in Las Vegas. And at least two FCC commissioners are also slated to appear. Later that day, Commissioners Harold Furchtgott-Roth and Susan Ness will speak on a commissioner's panel. Commissioner Gloria Tristani also has been invited, but hasn't confirmed whether she will attend. Furchtgott-Roth, Ness and Tristani all say they plan to leave the commission.

- Paige Albiniak