FCC to try, try again

The Federal Communications Commission May 28 will try to auction 256 new

licenses that did not sell in September, when the agency originally put frequencies

currently used for channels 54, 55 and 59 on the block.

The channels, using frequencies reclaimed from broadcasters, make up the

so-called C and D blocks of the 700-megahertz band.

Other portions of the 700-MHz band -- channels 52, 53, 56-58 and 60-69 -- will be

sold later.

The government is reclaiming channels on the 700-MHz band as part of its

effort to convert broadcasters to digital transmissions, then offer up their

old analog channels for new uses.